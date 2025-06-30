Over 50,000 people evacuated due to wildfires in Türkiye

30 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Experts have evacuated over 50,000 people due to large-scale forest fires in Türkiye, the Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) reported.

"More than 50,000 citizens from 41 settlements have been temporarily relocated to safe areas",

the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Türkiye reported.

Most of the evacuees were affected by fires that engulfed the resort of Izmir in western Türkiye.

Let us recall that several provinces of the country were affected by natural fires: Aydın, Antalya, Balıkesir, Bilecik, Bolu, Izmir, Manisa, Mersin, Sakarya and Çanakkale.

The day before, the country's authorities announced that 17 people had been detained on suspicion of involvement in the outbreak of fires.