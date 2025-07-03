Willdfires continue to blaze in Turkey

3 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Emergency crews are continuing to battle severe wildfires in the Turkish province of İzmir, where planes and helicopters were still being deployed against the flames, according to a dpa reporter.

In the popular tourist region of Çeşme, residents were attempting to extinguish fire hotspots using water hoses in the small coastal town of Ildir. Three residential areas were evacuated, Andalou reported.

The fire reportedly broke out on farmland and quickly spread to surrounding bushes and forests due to strong winds, according to the İzmir municipal government.

In recent days, fires in İzmir have already caused significant destruction. In İzmir alone, 110 residential buildings have been either severely damaged or destroyed.

Fires have also caused considerable damage in the western Turkish province of Bilecik. According to authorities, 121 buildings were affected there, including residential houses, shops and agricultural barns. In both provinces, more than 1,000 animals reportedly perished in the flames.