4 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump may visit China this year, according to informed sources.

Bloomberg reports that the administration of Donald Trump has contacted company executives to inquire about their interest in accompanying Trump during a possible visit to China.

The Department of Commerce is reportedly assessing the interest among the heads of some American companies. However, there is no information yet on how many company executives have been invited or have agreed to participate.