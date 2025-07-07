Pezeshkian accuses Israel of preparing assassination attempt

7 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian gave an interview to the famous American journalist Tucker Carlson.

During the interview, Pezeshkian claimed that Israel had been preparing an assassination attempt on him. According to him, Tel Aviv acted accordingly, but this plan ultimately failed.

Let us recall that on the night of June 13, Israel conducted a military operation against Iran, targeting military and nuclear facilities of this country.

In response, Tehran struck cities and military facilities of Israel. On June 24, the parties agreed to a ceasefire.