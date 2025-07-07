7 Jul. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili responded to criticism of the law on foreign agents, asserting Tbilisi's sovereign right to protect its national interests. At the same time, Western countries sometimes have even stricter laws, the minister noted.

"At the same time, it turns out that some countries have stricter laws and methods of protecting national interests. This makes the criticism of Georgia even more incomprehensible",

Maka Bochorishvili said.

Let us recall that the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which is an exact analogue of the US FARA law, came into effect in Georgia at the end of May. The new law applies both to non-governmental organizations and individuals.