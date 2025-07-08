Russian and Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministers meet in Baku

8 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov held talks in Baku with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The Russian minister expressed gratitude to Baku for organizing the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran during the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

The ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation between the emergency agencies, noting Baku’s contribution to the development of the International Civil Defence Organization.

"Joint work in this area demonstrates the priority of the noble cause of rescue and mutual assistance in international cooperation among emergency services,” the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The 58th session of the Executive Council of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) is underway in Baku. The ICDO unites the emergency services of more than 60 countries.