Türkiye says Russia ready for third round of talks with Ukraine

8 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to hold a third round of Istanbul talks, Turkey awaits Ukraine’s response regarding the talks' timelines, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Russia has expressed readiness to hold a third round of talks. Now we are waiting for a reply from the Ukrainian side," Hakan Fidan said.

According to Fidan, Turkey is also ready to host a leaders’ meeting on Ukraine. The Turkish foreign minister added that discussions on this issue are ongoing.

Russia and Ukraine held the two rounds of talks held in Istanbul on May 26 and June 2.