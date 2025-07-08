Gazprom approves development program until 2035

8 Jul. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian company Gazprom has approved a long-term development program designed to last until 2035, according to an official statement released following yesterday's meeting of the Board of Directors.

The program prioritizes diversifying international supplies and optimizing expenses on the investment program in the coming years.

In addition, the company is going to increase the volume of gas supplies to the Russian market and the volume of natural gas processing, as well as boost LNG production.

This development follows recent State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes approval of amendments exempting Gazprom from mandatory payments related to the forgiven debts of the Nord Stream 2 operator.