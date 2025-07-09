U.S. hopes to reach Gaza ceasefire deal by end of week

9 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States hopes that an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages held in the enclave will be reached by the end of this week and that this agreement will lead to a lasting peace in Gaza, U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We're in proximity talks now. We are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire. Ten live hostages will be released. Nine deceased will be released. <…> we think that this will lead to a lasting peace in Gaza," Steve Witkoff said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come to the White House again on Tuesday to talk about Gaza.