10 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump following Washington's statement on the introduction of 25% customs duties on goods from Kazakhstan from August 1.

The Kazakh President confirmed Astana's readiness for dialogue in order to develop a rational solution to trade issues. He expressed confidence in reaching a compromise.

Tokayev also stressed that Kazakhstan is committed to developing fair trade ties with the U.S.