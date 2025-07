12 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The date of the next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on settling the Ukraine conflict has yet to be set, and Moscow keeps waiting for Ukraine's response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the process of coordinating the next round of negotiations is ongoing.

"We are waiting for the Ukrainian side's proposals on the dates of next rounds of direct bilateral talks," Peskov said.

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2.