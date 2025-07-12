Trump and Xi Jinping going to meet

12 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is a high probability of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"The reason why I tell you there's a high probability they're going to meet is that they both want to meet. President Trump, you know, I can tell you that he’s committed to having that meeting happen," Marco Rubio said.

The U.S. Secretary of State expressed confidence that Washington and Beijing would find a date acceptable for both sides.

Earlier, Rubio and Wang held a meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Malaysia.

Trump and Xi held a phone call on June 5. The two leaders agreed to exchange visits, without announcing any possible dates. On July 8, the U.S. leader pointed to an improvement in relations between the U.S. and China.

Earlier, Trump said the U.S. would "pretty soon" charge a 10% tariff on imports from BRICS countries.