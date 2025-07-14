Türkiye restricts access to foreign eSIM cards providers

14 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has restricted access to eight international providers of electronic SIM cards (eSIM), according to the local media citing the country's Information and Communications Technologies Authority.

The ban affects the following services: Airalo, Alosim, BNESIM, Holafly, Instabridge, Mobimatter, Nomad and Saily. All these companies specialize in remotely programmable eSIM cards, which are in great demand among travelers looking for inexpensive mobile Internet options abroad.

All listed providers' websites are currently inaccesible in Türkiye.

According to Turkish media, the restriction primarily impacts citizens of the republic traveling abroad. The banned platforms allowed users to buy cheap eSIMs for foreign trips. Now they will be forced to buy roaming services, which is much more expensive.