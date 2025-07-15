Opposition chooses new candidate for Tbilisi mayor

15 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aleko Elisashvili, leader of the Citizens party, will represent the opposition alliance comprising "Gakharia – for Georgia" and "Strong Georgia" in the mayoral elections, the Imedi TV channel reported, citing sources.

The day before, the For Georgia party and the Strong Georgia coalition signed an agreement on cooperation in the upcoming municipal elections, while other opposition groups maintain a boycott and continue demanding early parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Aleko Elisashvili had proposed former Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili as mayoral candidate, but she refused, stating that she neither supports participation in the municipal elections nor their boycott.

Let us recall that local elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 4, 2025.