17 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Bank of Russia reported a $5.3 billion decrease in the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the country as of July 11.

The country currently has $685 billion in gold and foreign currency. At the beginning of July, the figure was more than $690 billion.

Let us remind you that international reserves consist of monetary gold, special drawing rights, and foreign currencies.