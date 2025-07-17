Türkiye enters world's top 5 most visited countries

17 Jul. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) has released its annual ranking of the most popular tourist destinations for 2024.

France leads with 102 million visitors, followed by Spain, the USA and Türkiye. The tourist flow to Türkiye amounted to 60.6 million people, showing a nearly 10% increase over pre-pandemic levels. The country's top destinations include Istanbul, Cappadocia, Antalya and resorts on the Aegean coast. Italy rounds out the top five with 57.7 million visitors, followed by Mexico, China, the UK, Germany, Japan, Greece, Thailand, Austria. At the end of the top 15 are the UAE (30 million visitors) and Saudi Arabia (29.7 million), which has shown a 70% increase since 2019.

In 2024, the global tourist flow almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with about 1.47 billion international trips recorded worldwide.