19 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's trade with the European Union could decline to zero, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

This year, the volume is expected to reach only around $40 bln, compared to $417 bln at its peak.

"If in 2013, our trade turnover with the European Union reached $417 bln in the best years, last year it was $60 bln, and this year it will be about $40 bln. It is entirely possible that it could drop to zero," Grushko said.

The diplomat also noted that the EU has adopted its 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions and intends to fully abandon Russian energy resources, including oil and gas.