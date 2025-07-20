Media: EU3 and Iran agree to hold nuclear talks

20 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the European trio (EU3) (the UK, Germany and France) and Iran have reached an agreement to hold talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program, an informed source reported.

According to Tasnim news agency, the parties continue negotiations on the venue and date of the meeting, with potential locations including Vienna or Geneva.

This development follows recent warnings from EU3 members about potential restoration of sanctions should nuclear deal progress stall by the end of the summer.