Hakan Fidan holds talks with Trump's special envoy

21 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation in Syria was the focus of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s phone call with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Sheibani, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry reported.

"During the talks, the sides discussed the developments in Syria and assessed the Amman negotiations on the situation in southern Syria," the source said.

According to earlier reports, Amman hosted talks between the top Jordanian and Syrian diplomats and the US envoy for Syria. They discussed measures to enhance stability in Syria’s Sweida governorate following the recent clashes there.