Pashinyan expresses condolences to Putin over Amur Region plane crash

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent his condolences to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the numerous casualties as a result of the crash of the An-24 plane in the Amur Region, according to a statement released by Armenia's Cabinet of Ministers.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic death of the passengers of the AN-24 civil plane of the Angara airline operating the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda flight",

the Armenian Prime Minister said.

He also conveyed words of sincere sympathy and support to the families who lost their loved ones as a result of the plane crash.

Let us recall that on July 24, an An-24 passenger plane crashed in the Amur Region. The tragedy occurred several kilometers from the city of Tynda. Operating Angara Airlines' Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route, it disappeared from radar during its second landing attempt at Tynda airport. The plane was soon found in a remote forested area. According to preliminary information, 49 people died.

