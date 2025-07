Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to Türkiye on July 29, the press service of Akorda reports.

The head of state will visit Türkiye at the invitation of his colleague Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders will hold talks aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between Astana and Ankara.

In addition to this, the heads of Kazakhstan and Türkiye will hold the 5th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.