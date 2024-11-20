Azerbaijan returns hundreds of residents to Jabrayil and Khidirli

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Azerbaijan will return to the city of Jabrayil and the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam region today.

50 families (or 199 people) are returning to Jabrayil, while 60 families (or 235 people) to Khidirli. These families had previously lived in different regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings. The restoration of infrastructure in the liberated territories has made it possible for residents to return to their hometowns.