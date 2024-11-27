Heat in Sanliurfa reaches +55 °C

The air in the city of Sanliurfa, located in the southeast of Türkiye, warmed up to a record +55 °C. The authorities urge residents to take precautions.

The temperature record was set in the city of Sanliurfa (the administrative center of the province of the same name) in Türkiye, Turkish media reports.

This afternoon, the air temperature +55 °C was recorded on Atatürk Boulevard.

The streets of the city are almost empty. The authorities urge the residents to be careful. People suffering from chronic diseases, elderly people and children should not leave the premises during the hottest time, from 11 am to 4 pm.