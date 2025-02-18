Mishustin notes Kazakhstan's positive attitude to joint educational projects with Russia

The Russian authorities are well aware of Kazakhstan's approach to education and bilateral projects in this field, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin remarked during the presentation of Kazakh National University's branch at Omsk State University.

"I know how the respected President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev feels about education in principle, both Russian and Kazakh education",

Mikhail Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan's opening of eight branches of top Russian universities demonstrates its commitment to educational collaboration with Russia.

Earlier, Mishustin noted growing economic cooperation between Moscow and Astana. He also paid attention to projects in the field of higher education, noting that 60,000 Kazakh students are studying in Russian universities.