Ulyanov: Tehran's peaceful nuclear program still exists

According to the Permanent Representative of Russia to the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, the Iranian nuclear program was hardly completely destroyed as a result of the strikes by Israel and the USA.

The diplomat noted that even Tehran cannot give an exact answer to the question of whether it has been eliminated, as the Islamic Republic is only assessing the extent of the damage.

He acknowledged "quite significant" damage to several facilities, with some structures being seriously affected.

"But it is also impossible to say that Iran's peaceful nuclear program has ceased to exist, as far as I understand",

Ulyanov said.

The diplomat urged not to rush to conclusions, suggesting that the situation should become clearer in the near future.