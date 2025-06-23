Putin and Netanyahu discuss situation in Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 28 to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president "among other things, emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, strengthening its internal political stability through respect for the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic and religious groups of the population," the statement reads.

The situation around Iran and Israel was also the focus of the talks.

On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, the U.S. entered the conflict and attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. By June 24, all parties announced a ceasefire.