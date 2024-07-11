Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia spends $7 million on Jennifer Lopez's concert

Armenia spends $7 million on Jennifer Lopez's concert
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armen Pamboukjian, the Vice-Mayor of the capital of Armenia, stated the $7 million budget for organizing Jennifer Lopez's concert was a reasonable investment.

Pamboukjian revealed that Lopez's concert on August 3 is expected to attract 15,000 foreign guests, each spending an estimated $500 during their stay.

"Thus, if we compare the number of guests and their average expenses, it turns out that the allocation of $7 million by our government is completely justified",

Yerevan Vice-Mayor said.

He also added that holding the concert of the world-famous artist would have a positive impact on Armenia's recognition and international prestige.

Earlier, the Armenian authorities were criticized on social networks for the excessive expenses in organizing Jennifer Lopez's concert.

240 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.