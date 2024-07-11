Armenia spends $7 million on Jennifer Lopez's concert

Armen Pamboukjian, the Vice-Mayor of the capital of Armenia, stated the $7 million budget for organizing Jennifer Lopez's concert was a reasonable investment.

Pamboukjian revealed that Lopez's concert on August 3 is expected to attract 15,000 foreign guests, each spending an estimated $500 during their stay.

"Thus, if we compare the number of guests and their average expenses, it turns out that the allocation of $7 million by our government is completely justified",

Yerevan Vice-Mayor said.

He also added that holding the concert of the world-famous artist would have a positive impact on Armenia's recognition and international prestige.

Earlier, the Armenian authorities were criticized on social networks for the excessive expenses in organizing Jennifer Lopez's concert.