Russia-U.S. dialogue continues - Kremlin

The Kremlin does not rule out a possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff this week.

"We do not rule out the possibility of such a meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He stressed that Russia is always glad to see Witkoff in Moscow, noting that dialogue between Moscow and Washington continues.

According to the spokesman, contacts with the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy are important, substantive and very useful.

Peskov’s remarks came as U.S. President Donald Trump said Witkoff may travel to Russia on August 6 or 7.

