Hamas announces readiness for ceasefire negotiations

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Palestinian movement has expressed willingness to participate in comprehensive settlement talks and release Israeli hostages, The National confirms.

Discussions are expected to resume through Qatari mediators, with both direct and indirect negotiation formats being prepared.

According to media reports, the parties plan to agree on an agreement during the 60-day truce.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the USA and Israel are planning to issue an ultimatum to Hamas. According to the demands, the Palestinian radicals must release the hostages and lay down their arms. Otherwise, Israel has promised to expand the military operation in Gaza.

