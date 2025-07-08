Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel holds three-hour meeting on Gaza
© Photo: the IDF website

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held an inner-circle meeting on "security issues" yesterday that lasted about three hours, the office of the head of government said.

"During the discussion, Chief of the General Staff [of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir] presented options for further action in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces stands at the ready to carry out whatever decision is made by the military-political cabinet," the office said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Israeli political leadership was close to deciding on a "complete occupation" of the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv believes that negotiations on the release of hostages have hit a snag and there is no alternative to a military solution.

