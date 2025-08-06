Vestnik Kavkaza

Ushakov calls conversation between Vladimir Putin and Steven Witkoff useful
Wednesday’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff was useful and constructive, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff was received by our president this morning; they held a rather useful and constructive conversation," Yury Ushakov said.

According to the aide, Moscow sent certain messages concerning Ukraine to Washington and also received some messages from Trump, Ushakov said.

The Kremlin press service said earlier that the meeting between Putin and Witkoff had lasted about three hours.

