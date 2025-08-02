European Commission compares Israel's actions in Gaza to genocide

European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera said Israel's actions in Gaza “looks very much” like genocide.

"What we are seeing is a concrete population being targeted, killed and condemned to starve to death. A concrete population is confined, with no homes - being destroyed - no food, water or medicines - being forbidden to access - and subject to bombing and shooting even when they are trying to get humanitarian aid. Any humanity is absent, and no witnesses are allowed," Ribera said.

In comments to POLITICO, she said that if it is not genocide, it looks very much like the definition used to express its meaning.

Ribera said the union should look at suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is the foundation of their trading and economic relationship.