Ilham Aliyev arrives in USA

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the USA, according to a message published on the website of the head of the Azerbaijani state on August 7.

"President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Washington on a working visit at the invitation of the President of the USA Donald Trump. At Joint Base Andrews, the head of our state was met by officials",

the press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Armenian officials have confirmed media reports that PM Nikol Pashinyan will meet with President Aliyev in Washington, with President Trump mediating the talks. According to the information, a peace agreement between the two South Caucasus republics may be signed during this meeting.