Ilham Aliyev and Steven Witkoff meet in Washington

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff held a meeting in Washington.

The meeting occurred on August 7 as part of President Aliyev's US trip, which includes scheduled August 8 talks with President Donald Trump and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, along with planned document signings.

Ilham Aliyev met with Steven Witkoff on Thursday. At the beginning of the meeting, a "Memorandum of Cooperation" was signed between the oil companies of Azerbaijan and the USA, SOCAR and ExxonMobil. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and ExxonMobil Vice President John Ardill.

Following the signing ceremony, President Aliyev held a meeting with US Special Envoy Witkoff.