JD Vance: Putin-Trump meeting to help advance conflict resolution

© Photo: the White House

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has described in an interview with Fox News the agreement on a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as a serious breakthrough of U.S. diplomacy.

"This is a major breakthrough for American diplomacy," JD Vance said.

The official noted that Washington will stop providing Ukraine with funds, hoping for a breakthrough in peace negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15.

