Vestnik Kavkaza

Kobakhidze predicts victory for Georgian Dream across country

Kobakhidze predicts victory for Georgian Dream across country
© Photo: Georgian Government Website

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has predicted that the ruling Georgian Dream party will win in all 64 municipalities of the country in the upcoming local elections.

According to Kobakhidze, the party is fully focused on its election tasks. He emphasized that victory in all 64 municipalities at all levels remains the only task.

It should be added that municipal elections in Georgia will be held on October 4. The upcoming municipal elections will see participation from 17 registered parties, though several opposition groups have announced boycotts.

215 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.