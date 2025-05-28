Kobakhidze predicts victory for Georgian Dream across country

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has predicted that the ruling Georgian Dream party will win in all 64 municipalities of the country in the upcoming local elections.

According to Kobakhidze, the party is fully focused on its election tasks. He emphasized that victory in all 64 municipalities at all levels remains the only task.

It should be added that municipal elections in Georgia will be held on October 4. The upcoming municipal elections will see participation from 17 registered parties, though several opposition groups have announced boycotts.