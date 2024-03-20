High alert mode declared in Dagestan

The regional power company "Dagenergo" (a subsidiary of Rosseti North Caucasus) reported transitioning to high-alert mode to address weather-related infrastructure damage.

The outages, caused by strong winds, heavy rains and hailstorms on August 11, have particularly impacted mountainous areas where mudflow risks complicate restoration efforts.

Dagestan's Regional Control Center confirmed power disruptions across 10 municipalities, with over 80,000 consumers being without electricity.

The Center added that 97 specialists and 38 units of equipment are currently involved in the repair work.