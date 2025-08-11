Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs agree to continue dialogue

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan agreed to continue direct dialogue during their telephone conversation, Armenia's Foreign Ministry reported.

The main topic of the conversation between the ministers was the agreements reached at the meeting in Washington.

"During the call the ministers discussed the implementation of the Joint Declaration signed at the Washington Summit, as well as confidence-building measures. They exchanged views on regional issues and confirmed their readiness to continue direct dialogue",

the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

This diplomatic contact follows the August 8 trilateral meeting in Washington between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump.

Following its results, the parties signed a joint declaration and completed the procedure for initialing the text of the peace treaty.