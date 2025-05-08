Kazakhstan to build railway to ocean

Kazakhstan intends to invest $500 million in the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin announced today.

"It is no secret: we need a road to the seas and ports, this is vitally important today, we're currently landlocked. And it is quite difficult to talk about further development. Therefore, we will do this, and sooner or later we will achieve our goal",

Serik Zhumangarin said.

Deputy Prime Minister clarified that the new rail link would connect Kazakhstan to Pakistani ports, according to Sputnik Kazakhstan's report.

The planned railway will form a key link in the transnational corridor in the near future, offering the most efficient freight route southward to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean ports.