Pezeshkian responds to Netanyahu's appeal to Iranian people

President Pezeshkian characterized Netanyahu's offer to provide water to Iranians in exchange for an uprising to change the political regime as "empty promises".

"A regime that deprived the people of Gaza of water and food wants to bring water to the people of Iran? What an illusion!",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Netanyahu had earlier appealed directly to Iranian citizens, offering assistance with their water crisis if they overthrew their government.

Let us remind you that Iran is also experiencing an energy crisis due to the deterioration of the networks. The country's authorities declared August 13 a day off for officials and bank employees to save energy.