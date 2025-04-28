Accident with tourists in Egypt: 30 Russians hospitalized

The Russian Embassy in Cairo reported that most passengers required hospitalization following the overnight bus crash in Egypt.

According to preliminary reports, the bus crashed into a fence and overturned, killing one Russian tourist.

"One of our citizens died, about 30 passengers were distributed to nearby hospitals, mostly with minor injuries. The condition of one of the victims is moderately serious",

the Russian embassy in Egypt reported.

The bus was carrying 40 Russian tourists at the time of the accident.

According to the Sada el-Balad TV channel, a total of 44 people were injured in the accident, four of whom were Egyptian citizens.