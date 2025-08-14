Lavrov: Russia to present clear position at Alaska meeting

Russia will present a clear position at the forthcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We never make predictions beforehand. We know we have arguments and a clear, understandable position. We'll present it,” Lavrov said.

The diplomat pointed out that a lot has already been done during visits by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff who acted on behalf of the American president. He expressed hope they will continue this useful conversation.

Putin and Trump are set to meet in Anchorage, the largest city of the U.S. state of Alaska, later on Friday.