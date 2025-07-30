Iran unveils new long-range missiles

Abolfazl Zohrevand, member of Iran's Parliamentary National Security Committee, confirmed the country now possesses missiles that can reach the US and Canada.

The Khorramshahr-5 reportedly has a 12,000 km range carrying a 2-ton warhead, with Zohrevand claiming multiple missiles could deliver damage comparable to nuclear weapons.

"This means that the damage usually caused by two or three nuclear bombs can be done by ten Khorramshahr-5 missiles. This serves as deterrence. If the US, Canada or any other country plans to attack you, we can strike back",

Abolfazl Zohrevand said.

The official warned that exhausted diplomatic options make direct military confrontation between Iran and the U.S. increasingly probable.