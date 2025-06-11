Vestnik Kavkaza

Kobakhidze accuses EU of avoiding dialogue with Georgia

Kobakhidze accuses EU of avoiding dialogue with Georgia
© Photo: Georgian government website

Kobakhidze reiterated Tbilisi’s readiness for what he termed a "healthy discussion" with Brussels but accused the EU of reluctance to engage.

"We have adopted absolutely healthy laws, taken absolutely reasonable steps, we firmly defend the rule of law and democracy in our country. In particular, we do not allow anyone from outside to change power, organize revolutions for us, interfere in our elections",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He emphasized that Georgia would continue to adhere to this approach in the future.

According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgia is open to any healthy discussion, but this should happen openly, transparently, publicly.

220 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.