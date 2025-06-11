Kobakhidze accuses EU of avoiding dialogue with Georgia

Kobakhidze reiterated Tbilisi’s readiness for what he termed a "healthy discussion" with Brussels but accused the EU of reluctance to engage.

"We have adopted absolutely healthy laws, taken absolutely reasonable steps, we firmly defend the rule of law and democracy in our country. In particular, we do not allow anyone from outside to change power, organize revolutions for us, interfere in our elections",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He emphasized that Georgia would continue to adhere to this approach in the future.

According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgia is open to any healthy discussion, but this should happen openly, transparently, publicly.