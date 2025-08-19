Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday

Vladimir Putin congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday
© Photo: the Kremlin website

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being, and success in your state duties," Vladimir Putin said.

The head of the Russian state also asked Mehriban Aliyeva to "convey his regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members" of her family.

The first president of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva celebrates her birthday on August 26.

630 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.