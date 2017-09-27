Attack on police officers in Iran: five people killed

Iranian law enforcement officers were targeted by unidentified assailants in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, according to Iranian media reports.

A group of unknown individuals attacked a patrol vehicle, resulting in the deaths of at least five officers. The identities of the attackers and the exact circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

It should be noted that in early August, a shootout between law enforcement officers and radicals occurred in the same region. Three attackers were killed, one police officer died.