Turkish and Iranian FMs discuss nuclear issue

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that during his meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araqchi in Jeddah, they discussed the stalled nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The Iranian and Turkish FMs met on August 25 on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fidan said that Iran has held talks with Europe regarding nuclear negotiations and also engaged in discussions with the United States, which are currently on hold.

He added that he had phone conversations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that he and his Iranian counterpart discussed the issue, taking the opportunity to assess this new agenda in light of some statements from the U.S.

Araghchi praised Turkey’s active role as the OIC current chair and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people. He called for strengthening the collective capacities of the Islamic world to counter the Israeli regime’s expansionist plans and to defend the Palestinian cause.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara, emphasizing strategic and continuous cooperation.

They also underlined the importance of expanding collaboration in key areas, including trade, energy, transportation, border security, and regional exchanges.

Araghchi and Fidan highlighted the significance of convening the Supreme Council of Iran-Turkey Relations as a practical step to deepen bilateral ties.

They also called for the continuation of consultations and closer regional and international cooperation based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests.