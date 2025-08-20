Peskov comments on meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani leaders in China

Work is ongoing on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings in China, which will be made public in due course, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked if Putin was expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

"We are working on the schedule of bilateral meetings, which will need to be incorporated into the events that our Chinese friends will host. Once everything is agreed upon, we will inform you," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said active preparations are under way for the Russian leader's upcoming trip to China, calling the visit "unprecedented."

Earlier, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China.