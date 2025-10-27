Israel says reconstruction of Gaza can begin immediately - source

Reconstruction in the Gaza Strip doesn’t have to wait for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli Prime Minister’s Office official said.

“The land is clear now, and actually we can start building. We don’t need to wait for phase two on our side,” the official said.

According to the source, people of different nationalities want to come in and invest, The Times of Israel reported.

“If there [are] people that are pro-Israel, and won’t be in any way a harm to Israel, why not bring them in? Why not let them build?” the official said.

Last week, U.S. Vice President JD Vance raised that approach.