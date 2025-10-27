Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover surges by 42%

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus surged by 42% last year, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

According to him, in the preceding fiscal year, the Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover reached a total of $506 mln.

At the meeting its was stressed that it's crucial to broaden the trade vocabulary and roll out fresh product and service categories, when it comes to leveraging transit and logistics opportunities between Azerbaijan and Belarus.